Wedbush Weighs in on Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. Celsius has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 68,777 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Celsius by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,207.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $5,574,240.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,961,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,121,768.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,008 shares of company stock worth $37,639,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

