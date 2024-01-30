WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.47.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.13. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$934.07 million, a PE ratio of -194.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

