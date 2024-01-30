Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.31.

WAL opened at $70.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,940,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

