Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $2,809,651.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 396,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

