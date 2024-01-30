Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,879,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

