Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE WF opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

