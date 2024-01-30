Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Xencor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

