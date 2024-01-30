Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xerox were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Xerox by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

