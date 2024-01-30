Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 6,083 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 83,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

