Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $450,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ichor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ichor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 2.05. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.