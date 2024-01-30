Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,943 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of DEA opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

