Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $164.00 at Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.71.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.