Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.92 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

