Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 12,188 Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other Holley news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Holley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $610.64 million, a PE ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 1.60. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

