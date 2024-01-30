Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Trinseo Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.15. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 100.16% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.