Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copa were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Copa by 19.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 14.2% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Copa

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.