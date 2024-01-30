Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29,000 Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.