Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $81,000 Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CENX opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.72. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

