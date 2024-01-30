Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $79,000 Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

