Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.82. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

