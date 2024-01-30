Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,107 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $295.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

