ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

