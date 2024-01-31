14,863 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 403,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.