1,499 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,499 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $153.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.29, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

