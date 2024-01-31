1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of 1st Source worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at $2,483,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in 1st Source by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

