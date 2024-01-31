298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. 298835 (GBU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 6,638 shares.
298835 (GBU.TO) Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36.
298835 (GBU.TO) Company Profile
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel) is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania segment. The Company owns equity interest in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation SA (RMGC), held by Minvest Rosia Montana SA (Minvest RM), a Romanian state-owned mining company.
