3,730 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 544.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

