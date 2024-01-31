4,249 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after buying an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after buying an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

