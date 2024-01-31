4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDMT. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

FDMT stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $763.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.64. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,330 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

