6,484 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,085,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 73,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 404,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

