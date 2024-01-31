Abdel Fattah Badwi Purchases 80,000 Shares of TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. TAG Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Get TAG Oil alerts:

About TAG Oil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.