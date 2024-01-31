Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.63.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,995 shares of company stock valued at $11,254,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.