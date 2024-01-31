AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACRX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.