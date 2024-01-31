Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.24.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,433.95, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.