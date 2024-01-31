AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 662,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.06. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 44.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 119.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

