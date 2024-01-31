Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

