AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Judy Goldring Buys 50,100 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.50.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.