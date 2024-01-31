Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $219,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,981,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock worth $622,811. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $186,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Agiliti by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,501,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,440 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. UBS Group raised shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Report on AGTI

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE AGTI opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.