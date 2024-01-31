Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Airbnb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

