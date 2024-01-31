Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Update

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 19,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.75.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,479,700. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.