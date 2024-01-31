Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $7,328,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

