Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,142.16

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,142.16 ($14.52) and last traded at GBX 1,142.14 ($14.52), with a volume of 67944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.52).

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,093.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,053.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Alliance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.