Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 227.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Triumph Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.80. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

