Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 19,171 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter valued at $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Colony Bankcorp

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $132,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,540.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.6 %

CBAN opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

