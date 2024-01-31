Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 3,428 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.6 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $880.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 in the last 90 days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.