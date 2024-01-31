Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE:AGR opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

