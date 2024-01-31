Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COMM. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CommScope

CommScope Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.17. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.