Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,746. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

