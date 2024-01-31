Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $398.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.82 and a 200-day moving average of $344.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.16%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

