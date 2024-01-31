Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,935 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

NYSE EVC opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $274.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 2,002.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entravision Communications

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,354.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

